Destroyed truck serves new purpose for education

Ian Walsh and Tyler Halmes (back), Mayor Jack Dempsey, BRC's Peter Stanton and Cr Wayne Honor with the donated prime mover.

A PRIME mover that was destroyed after going up in flames at one of the region's waste facilities last year will serve a new purpose after it was donated to eager apprentices.

Mayor Jack Dempsey and Roads and Drainage spokesman Cr Wayne Honor met with TAFE Queensland East Coast region representatives yesterday to unveil the council's most recent donation to the organisation.

The prime mover, which was written off following a fire at the University Dr Waste Facility, is the most significant donation the council has made to TAFE Queensland's Bundaberg campus, and will be a valuable teaching tool for the organisation's diesel fitting and automotive programs.

Donation of the council truck- before the restoration. Contributed

Cr Honor said the council's fleet services team had been donating vehicle components to TAFE Queensland for a number of years.

"Our Fleet Management Team recognised an opportunity to provide TAFE Queensland with items that were of little value for resale but that could make a significant difference to the delivery of educational programs for apprentices,” Cr Honor said.

"Over the years this has included used engine components such as turbo chargers and fuel pumps that have become unserviceable.

"This prime mover was destined for disposal, and while it was damaged, the engine, transmission and final drives were still largely intact. In a classroom setting, this gives apprentices the opportunity to pull apart and reassemble a fairly late model truck engine.

"Council is pleased to provide this service to the local TAFE Queensland campus, which provides benefits for our community and Council in the provision of skilled mechanics.”

Mayor Jack Dempsey, Cr Wayne Honor and apprentice Tyler Halmes. Contributed

TAFE Queensland East Coast region General Manager Ana Rodger said Council's donations over the years had been highly beneficial for students.

"TAFE Queensland works closely with local industry to ensure our students have the best learning opportunities available to them, and Bundaberg Regional Council has proven to be a fantastic supporter,” Ms Rodger said.

"The donation of this truck in particular is great news for our apprentices, allowing them to gain valuable hands-on experience with the latest technology in their field.”

The prime mover will be used by Heavy Commercial Vehicle Mechanical Technology and Engineering - Mechanical Trade (Maintenance - Diesel Fitting) apprentices enrolled at the Bundaberg campus of TAFE Queensland East Coast region.