'Destroyed' ex-councillor attacks forces involved in sacking

SCATHING: Former councillor David Pahlke (left) has written to the people involved in his dismissal. DAVE HUNT

A DISMISSED Ipswich councillor has launched a scathing attack on the forces that 'humiliated and destroyed his political career'.

Four weeks after special State Government legislation removed him and 10 colleagues, Rosewood resident and former councillor David Pahlke has written to the people involved.

The two-page letter was sent to Crime and Corruption Commission chair Alan MacSporran, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe and Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington - along with local MPs.

In it, Mr Pahlke again requests evidence to "show where I am corrupt, in order that I could answer any specific allegations against myself".

"I requested evidence to show where I have been a part of this alleged systemic bullying environment," he wrote.

"I said on each occasion show me the evidence where I have lost the respect and support of my community... show me the evidence where I have gained any material personal benefit from my actions as a councillor.

"No one responded."

Mr Pahlke said a one-on-one meeting with Mr MacSporran was denied and said he "personally chose to blanket taint us all with the same brush as those who have been charged".

"I am angry with you - with your investigation - with your Labor Party mates in the State Government," Mr Pahlke wrote to Mr MacSporran.

"Your synergies with the State Government and the Labor party over a long period of time since the Shepherdson Inquiry are well documented.

Mr MacSporran has long denied claims of links to the state and previously said the CCC acted independently in its investigation into Ipswich City Council.

Mr Pahlke said he and colleagues had been denied natural justice.

"You have destroyed my political career and placed a taint over myself and my families," he said.

"I can never forgive you or the State Government for this outrageous unfair action.

"I believe it was harsh, unjust and unfair and my dismissal was unreasonable.

"I am forever hopeful that one day justice and Karma will prevail."

The councillor of 28 years said his reputation and credibility was important.

"You have humiliated me," he wrote.

"My reputation and credibility after 28 years as a councillor, is so so important to me.

"Your records will show that I was given a letter of clearance following the Belcarra investigations.

"I am sure you have been taping my phone calls and looking at my emails trying to find anything on myself.

Mr Pahlke said a community gathering organised in his honour had more than 300 people attend.

"Throughout this ordeal, I have continued to have the support of my wonderful community," he said.

"I can still proudly walk down the main street of my town Rosewood and hold my head high."