Despite tough times, Bundy students land full-time work

DESPITE Wide Bay's unemployment figures hovering above the national average and youth unemployment one of the highest in the country, CQUniversity students are still being sought out to fill roles.

CQUniversity Bundaberg's School of Business and Law lecturer, Tim Whan said local businesses often contacted him seeking potential employees who had the necessary skill set for their vacancies. Mr Whan said he recently had the pleasure of recommending two Business and Accounting students to local firms, and both were successful in gaining employment.

Bachelor of Accounting/Bachelor of Business student Keelyn Hunter recently took up a position with Precision Body Corporate Management, while Bachelor of Accounting student Melissa De Rossi had taken up a position with Lyons Judge - Accountants and Advisers.

"It's great to know that the education and training of our students is well respected in our community and our students are still highly sought after by local businesses even though times are tough,” Mr Whan said.

Keelyn Hunter.

Ms De Rossi was excited by the opportunity to get an early start to her career as an accountant.

"I initially was looking for a vacation position when the opportunity to apply for this full-time undergraduate position came along,” she said.

More than 20 CQUniversity students have been assisted into paid employment in the past six months.