Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CAREER STEPS: Melissa De Rossi with Lyons Judge Executive Manager Karen Peall.
CAREER STEPS: Melissa De Rossi with Lyons Judge Executive Manager Karen Peall. Contributed
Business

Despite tough times, Bundy students land full-time work

4th Nov 2018 5:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DESPITE Wide Bay's unemployment figures hovering above the national average and youth unemployment one of the highest in the country, CQUniversity students are still being sought out to fill roles.

CQUniversity Bundaberg's School of Business and Law lecturer, Tim Whan said local businesses often contacted him seeking potential employees who had the necessary skill set for their vacancies. Mr Whan said he recently had the pleasure of recommending two Business and Accounting students to local firms, and both were successful in gaining employment.

Bachelor of Accounting/Bachelor of Business student Keelyn Hunter recently took up a position with Precision Body Corporate Management, while Bachelor of Accounting student Melissa De Rossi had taken up a position with Lyons Judge - Accountants and Advisers.

"It's great to know that the education and training of our students is well respected in our community and our students are still highly sought after by local businesses even though times are tough,” Mr Whan said.

Keelyn Hunter.
Keelyn Hunter.

Ms De Rossi was excited by the opportunity to get an early start to her career as an accountant.

"I initially was looking for a vacation position when the opportunity to apply for this full-time undergraduate position came along,” she said.

More than 20 CQUniversity students have been assisted into paid employment in the past six months.

bundaberg jobs cquniversity bundaberg economy
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Bundaberg Gem and Mineral Society gem show

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Bundaberg Gem and Mineral Society gem show

    News THE Bundaberg Gem and Mineral Society's annual gem show was held at the Multiplex on Saturday.

    OPINION: Freddie shows true genius requires breaking rules

    premium_icon OPINION: Freddie shows true genius requires breaking rules

    Opinion We need another game changer to come along

    UPDATE: woman, baby taken to hospital after Meadowvale crash

    UPDATE: woman, baby taken to hospital after Meadowvale crash

    Breaking The accident was called in at 11.40am

    PHOTOS: Confluence Festival celebrates Indian culture

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Confluence Festival celebrates Indian culture

    News Check out the NewsMail's snaps of the 2018 Confluence festival

    Local Partners