Man banned from driving for 40 years caught behind wheel
DESPITE being banned from driving for 40 years, a Lismore resident was found behind the wheel of a car on Monday.
Officers from the Richmond Police District arrested a man after he was caught driving, despite having a four decade ban from driving.
The 32-year-old man appeared before Lismore Local Court on Monday on a charge of driving while disqualified.
He was fined $1050, disqualified from driving until July 2059 and placed on a Community Corrections Order for 18 months.
But police said at 2.40pm the same day, the 32-year-old was seen driving a vehicle on Conway St, Lismore.
He was arrested, charged and refused bail, and will appear at Lismore Local Court again today.