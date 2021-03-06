‘Despicable’: Teacher jailed for sex with boy

A 35-year-old teacher jailed for having sex with a pupil, 15, she sent topless photos to on Snapchat, has been branded "beyond despicable" for making him do badly in his exams.

Kandice Barber was sentenced to six years and two months in prison after being convicted of having sex in a field with the unnamed male student she met at a school sports event, The Sun reported.

A court heard Barber sent the boy sordid text messages, even while in the same classroom teaching him, as well as the topless Snapchat image and a video of herself engaging in a sexual act.

The married mother-of-three threatened to bring the boy down if he reported on her, and falsely accused him of rape.

Amersham Crown Court in Buckinghamshire, northwest of London, also heard Barber's husband Daniel describe his wife's insatiable sex drive, requiring intercourse up to six times a day.

An ex-lover of Barber revealed the blonde liked sex outdoors and would tell him to "pull over, I'm feeling horny".

Barber was found guilty of one count of causing/inciting a child to engage in sexual activity after a second trial in January.

She was cleared of two other counts of causing/inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The court heard the substitute teacher had added the teenager's profile to her Snapchat account following a football awards ceremony in September 2018.

She began messaging him and the texts soon turned sexual.

Barber then picked up the student in her car and drove him to a secluded field where they had sex.

In a subsequent class, Barber texted the boy, "You cannot make me blush when I am teaching now, poker face".

Barber also allegedly texted, asking: "Do you prefer boobs or bum?", and sent a photo of herself bending over a bed.

Barber told the boy to delete the texts, but he kept some of the more explicit messages.

The court heard Barber had a secret cache of revealing images of herself on her phone in a file named "for my eyes only".

In 2020, one of these photos was passed on from pupil to pupil, sweeping the school before it came to the attention of the principal, who reported it to police.

At her trial, Barber's husband, a delivery driver, said despite the X-rated photos and the charges against his wife, their marriage was "strong" and that she was just "incredibly frisky".

Kandice Barber wanted sex up to six times a day said her husband who blamed her sex drive for getting her into trouble with the pupil.

"That's what got her into all this trouble," he said in court.

Barber's ex-lover, however, said that had been what ended their relationship.

"She liked doing it outside, sometimes in the car, the garden or in woods," he said.

"Everyone has got their personal needs and that sort of stuff got her excited.

"But by the end of it I couldn't be bothered, I'd just had enough. It was too excessive."

Jailing Barber, judge Bal Dhaliwal said: "It matters not that you are female and the victim male.

"You also sent images, including a topless image of yourself, and a live video.

"All of these acts are tantamount to you grooming him and pulling him in, and with significant planning on your part.

"There is no doubt in my mind that you acted in gross breach of trust.

"You took advantage of a child in your care and groomed him for your own sexual gratification.

Teacher Kandice Barber, 35, leaves Aylesbury Crown Court, Buckinghamshire, with her husband Daniel, after a hearing last year. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

"You already had authority over him by the nature of your position.

"To use threats to bring him down so he would comply with your demands to remain quiet, which is what I find that you did, is in my view beyond despicable."

Kandice Barber, pictured on her wedding day, had an insatiable sex drive, her husband Daniel said.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the pupil said that he didn't do as well in his exams as a result of the ordeal.

"He has been caused stress and anxiety having to go through two trials and expressed concern that his family and friends who also were witnesses had suffered," the statement said.

"He says that his (exam results) were not as good as they should have been in part as a result of this incident.

Daniel (left) stood by his wife Kandice Barber during her trial at the Amersham Crown Court northeast of London. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

"As a result of his poorer than expected results he had to leave the good school he was attending and go to a sixth form college leaving his friends behind.

"His family have since moved to another country hoping for a fresh start, but he had to inform his new school of the retrial."

Babrer is barred from working with children and vulnerable adults on her release, and is subject to a lifelong sexual harm prevention order.

