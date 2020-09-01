DESPICABLE: Can you help police find this mailbox?

KEEP AN EYE OUT: Can you help Kevin, Bob and Stewart find their minion friend? Photo: Contributed

BUNDABERG police are asking for the help of gorls and boys around the region to help find this truly one in a minion letterbox.

About 11pm last Wednesday, unknown offenders attended an address on Birthamba Road, South Kolan and stole the mailbox.

The offenders have committed this despicable act by using tools to remove the minion from its stand which would have taken considerable effort to do so.

Police do not believe the mailbox Gru legs and walked away.

They are currently investigating the matter and request that anyone who may have information in relation to the matter to contact police and quote the reference: QI2001823712.

Call PoliceLink on 131 444, CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.