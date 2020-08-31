Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The pup is missing from Yandaran.
The pup is missing from Yandaran.
Pets & Animals

Desperate search for missing pup Diego

Crystal Jones
31st Aug 2020 8:11 AM

A BUNDABERG mum and her toddler are desperate to find their missing pup.

Rhianna Maher says Diego vanished weeks ago and there's been no sign of the young dog since.

"He went missing a few weeks ago around Yandaran and never returned, pretty certain someone had picked him up from our front fence," she said.

 

The pup is missing from Yandaran.
The pup is missing from Yandaran.

 

"He wondered off with our other dog and never come back, with her he would be a lot bigger by now."

Ms Maher said it was a sad time, especially for her little boy.

"My 18-month-old son and myself are shattered, he was best friends with my son."

Ms Maher is offering a no questions asked $400 reward for the Diego's safe return.

More Stories

Show More
animals pets
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $2.5bn blow: Businesses count brutal cost of COVID

        Premium Content $2.5bn blow: Businesses count brutal cost of COVID

        Business A whopping $2.5 billion has been wiped from the bottom lines of ten of Queensland’s highest-profile businesses, forcing them to sack thousands of workers.

        DOPE LOOKOUT: How young crim helped stepdad in dealing

        Premium Content DOPE LOOKOUT: How young crim helped stepdad in dealing

        News “Your offending involved you playing a role in a larger operation."

        Police confirm death of North Bundy man in crash

        Premium Content Police confirm death of North Bundy man in crash

        News The rider of the motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene

        WATCH LIVE: One new case amid fears of cluster spreading

        Premium Content WATCH LIVE: One new case amid fears of cluster spreading

        News Brisbane’s COVID-19 cluster not completely contained