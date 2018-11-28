Desperate plea to find dog after house burns to the ground

MISSING: A Baffle Creek family whose house was burnt down in the Deep Water fires is desperately searching for their wolfhound Percy.

"WE'VE got nowhere to live now and we just hope our dog made it out."

This is the statement from Baffle Creek mother Narelle Towells after she was told last night that her Capricornia Dr home had burnt to the ground.

Ms Towells, her 24-year-old son and long-time partner Scott Collins were given an hour to evacuate on Sunday as fire conditions heightened across the region.

Grabbing what they could, Ms Towells said she had forgotten a lot of important and sentimental items that would never be replaced.

"You have so many memories with individual items and in the house, it was just so hard," she said.

"We were able to grab a few personal items each.

"But I forgot my nan's jewellery and that was important to me because she is now in a nursing home with dementia."

FIRES AROUND THE REGION: Bungadoo RFS one of many brigades doing their best to fight the multiple fires around the region. Bungadoo RFS

Devastated, the mother-of-two is now living on the front lawn of her daughter's Tannum Sand home until arrangements can be made.

"We have lost everything, but I would hate to still be out there and can only imagine what the fireys are going through," Ms Towells said.

"When we were evacuated you couldn't see in front of you because the smoke was so thick."

At the time of evacuating the family could not find their beloved six-year-old wolfhound and regretfully had to leave him behind.

"Percy just loves the water and we are sure in the heat he probably went to the dam to have a swim," she said.

"We are hoping someone finds him and contact us - I've already lost my home, I don't want to lose him too."

The 48-year-old said she wasn't sure when she would be allowed to go back to see the remains of her home.

"It's hard as a local to watch the news and see all of the devastation," she said.

"I wasn't told our house was gone, my daughter ended up seeing it on television - that's how we found out.

"And by the looks of it - everything is gutted.

"It's a waiting game today, we just have to wait and see what happens."

Bungadoo fire crews shared these harrowing images. Facebook

Being in this situation is hard for the family, they don't know what the next step is and said communities like Bundaberg and Gladstone could help.

"We've lost everything, simple things like dinner settings, and we don't know how long it will take for insurances to come through," Ms Towells said.

"We will head to the community meeting at Miriam Vale today and see what happens."

Anyone who has any information on Percy can phone Ms Towell's daughter Maddison on 0498 722 925.