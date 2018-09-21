Desperate mission to catch turkey shot with an arrow

A brush turkey has been seen around Suffolk Park for the past week with an arrow through its body.

NATIONAL Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is calling on Suffolk Park residents to come forward regarding a sickening attack on a brush turkey with a arrow.

Despite the arrow dislodging in the bird, it has managed to elude people trying to catch it for more than a week.

Baywood Chase Byron Hills, Noah Gallagher said on Friday his partner first saw the turkey six days prior, and they saw it again last Thursday.

"The arrow has gone in through its shoulder and comes out through its back," Mr Gallagher said.

"It looks like the turkey would've jumped up when the arrow was shot (form underneath). It's not a hunting arrow its definitely a target arrow.

"The neighbours and their kids were all following it around our backyard trying to catch it. You can't throw a blanket over it incase it moves the arrow."

A WIRES spokeswoman said lots of people had reported it.

"Providing there's no infection they can survive it for quite some time," she said.

"Reports say it is quite mobile and feeding easily.

"At the moment its been very difficult to contain. When birds are mobile its almost impossible to catch them

"The local community have been very supportive and attempted to try and catch it and have been doing letterbox drops to inform residents of what's going on."

A spokeswoman from National Parks and Wildlife Service said they were also aware of the incident.

"It is very concerning to hear of the animal being shot by an arrow," she said.

"NPWS is working with WIRES, who are attempting to capture the animal and put it into care.

"All native wildlife in NSW, including the brush turkey, are protected species under the Biodiversity Conservation Act.

"NPWS is calling for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers NSW on: 1800 333 000 or NPWS Byron Bay on: 02 6639 8300."