Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been taken to hospital after being caught in a rip at Buddina. Picture: File
A man has been taken to hospital after being caught in a rip at Buddina. Picture: File
Breaking

Desperate efforts to save man after group rescued from rip

Stuart Cumming
25th Apr 2021 4:55 PM | Updated: 6:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Efforts to revive a man were ongoing as paramedics rushed him to hospital from the scene of an ocean rescue at an unpatrolled Sunshine Coast beach.

Emergency services were called to Pacific Boulevard at Buddina at 3.18pm on Sunday after receiving reports of a group of up to five people had been caught in a rip.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said they had received reports several people were drifting from beach access 200 towards beach access 201.

"They were about 50m offshore," the spokesman said.

He said the group were all adults in their 20s.

He said surfers and bodyboarders had helped to bring them to shore where CPR was performed on a 28-year-old man.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokeswoman said lifeguards from Mooloolaba had performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

She said lifesavers from Kawana had helped with the rescue after the alarm was raised.

The ambulance service spokesman said CPR was continued as paramedics rushed the man to Sunshine Coast University Hospital about 4.20pm.

beach buddina editors picks kawana lifesavers near drowning rescue sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHAT’S OPEN: Where to get essentials this long weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S OPEN: Where to get essentials this long weekend

        News What’s open around Bundaberg during the Anzac Day long weekend.

        Woman taken to hospital after Ring Road crash

        Premium Content Woman taken to hospital after Ring Road crash

        News Emergency crews rushed to Kalkie after a two-vehicle crash.

        ‘Please take one’: QLD’s 35,500 job vacancies

        Premium Content ‘Please take one’: QLD’s 35,500 job vacancies

        Business Queensland currently has more than 35,500 job vacancies

        Unclaimed bikes given a new lease of life

        Premium Content Unclaimed bikes given a new lease of life

        News Ever wondered what happens to bikes unclaimed from the Bundaberg police lost...