Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services search for two missing backpackers at Shelly Beach in Port Macquarie. Picture: Nathan Edwards
Emergency services search for two missing backpackers at Shelly Beach in Port Macquarie. Picture: Nathan Edwards
Crime

Desperate beach search for missing backpackers

19th Feb 2019 11:16 AM

TWO European tourists have gone missing at a beach on NSW's mid-north coast.

Personal items belonging to the two men, both aged 20, were found by morning walkers on Shelley Beach, near Port Macquarie, at sunrise on Monday.

Englishman Hugo Palmer and Frenchman Erwan Ferrieux may have entered the water to swim, and there are fears for the pair's welfare.

 

Hugo Palmer.
Hugo Palmer.

 

Erwan Ferrieux.
Erwan Ferrieux.

 

The pair's rental car, a silver Commodore station wagon, was later found in the Shelley Beach car park containing a number of other belongings, including travel documents.

Authorities launched a large-scale ground and water search but have been unable to find the men.

Emergency services conduct a search for two missing swimmers at Shelly Beach in Port Macquarie. Picture: Nathan Edwards
Emergency services conduct a search for two missing swimmers at Shelly Beach in Port Macquarie. Picture: Nathan Edwards

 

Police are appealing for anyone who might have seen the men or their car. Picture: Nathan Edwards
Police are appealing for anyone who might have seen the men or their car. Picture: Nathan Edwards

 

Mr Palmer is described as being of caucasian appearance, with fair hair 180cm tall and of athletic build.

Mr Ferrieux has dark hair, brown eyes, a tanned complexion and is between 175-180cm tall.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have seen the men or their Commodore near the Shelley Beach car park or in the surrounding streets to contact them.

Emergency services at Shelly Beach Port Macquarie. Picture: Nathan Edwards
Emergency services at Shelly Beach Port Macquarie. Picture: Nathan Edwards
backpackers crime editors picks missing persons search

Top Stories

    14 break-ins reported in Bargara in 'abnormal' crime wave

    premium_icon 14 break-ins reported in Bargara in 'abnormal' crime wave

    Crime THERE have been more burglaries and break and enters reported in Bargara over the weekend, than there have been for the entire month of February.

    Fig tree leaves on its own terms

    premium_icon Fig tree leaves on its own terms

    News Leaves and branches littered Woongarra St late Sunday

    Bundy farm has its eyes on the prize

    premium_icon Bundy farm has its eyes on the prize

    Business Fourth-generation farmers have a crack at major award

    DISTURBING VIDEO: Shocking footage of Bundy school brawl

    premium_icon DISTURBING VIDEO: Shocking footage of Bundy school brawl

    News Girl pulls out screwdriver in wild high school brawl