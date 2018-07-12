DESPERATE AND JOBLESS: Bundy job applications soar

ON THE RISE: Seek says the number of applications for Bundy jobs has more than doubled.

ON THE RISE: Seek says the number of applications for Bundy jobs has more than doubled. Contributed

WITH Australia's highest unemployment rate, you'd expect there to be an application frenzy every time a good job comes along in the Wide Bay region.

That certainly seems to be the case in Bundaberg, according to new data released exclusively to the NewsMail by the Seek job site.

The data shows a more than doubling of applications for every job that now comes onto the market compared to just a few years ago.

For every 100 applications made in 2010, there are now 225 applications.

Recent Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show Wide Bay's unemployment level at 9.19 per cent, with Australia's average at 5.5 per cent. Youth unemployment across Wide Bay sits at a staggering 27.9 per cent.

Seek spokesman Andy Maxey said Bundaberg was in a sweet spot for employers looking for staff, however, he wouldn't specify just how many applications were being lodged for each job.

"Bundaberg is trending in an employers' market, meaning that the data shows that there are plenty of applicants for each role,” Mr Maxey said.

While the data showed a dramatic increase in online applications since 2010, the number has stabilised at the high level in the past couple of years.

Seek ranks the Bundaberg region in its high candidate availability classification, meaning its a challenging environment for job seekers.

However, IPA Wide Bay manager Peter Bender paints a slightly different picture.

Mr Bender said he had seen an increase in the number of jobs available for seekers in the past few months, however, there was also a decline in the number of overall applicants.

"We've had a lot more jobs on hand, about two to three times as many in the last three to four months,” Mr Bender said.

"We used to get well over 100 applications for positions. That's probably down to half as much as what we used to have.”

As for what industries are popular with job seekers, Mr Bender said professional positions were favoured.

"We've had an increase particularly in supervisory positions in areas such as construction, quarrying work, a little bit in the mining space, workplace health and safety, those types of roles,” he said.