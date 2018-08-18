Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Parents should give up treats such as nights out dining to support their children more, most Australians believe.
Parents should give up treats such as nights out dining to support their children more, most Australians believe.
Lifestyle

Sacrifice your fun for children: Aussies

by DERRICK KRUSCHE
18th Aug 2018 4:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE age of entitlement has hit a new peak with research now showing most Australians believe parents should give up holidays and a night out at dinner so they can set up their children financially in later life.

And the study shows it is young Australians, aged 18 to 25, who most strongly support the idea parents should sacrifice their own luxuries to benefit their kids.

But some experts warn parents giving up too much of their own lives to make things easier for their children amounts to mollycoddling that fails to teach the next generation how to look after themselves.

 

Conversations about money that involve children help their financial literacy.
Conversations about money that involve children help their financial literacy.

A survey commissioned by Sydney finance author Vanessa Stoykov found 63 per cent of respondents believe parents should make sacrifices for their children's financial future.

Top of the list of things that parents should forgo for their children was buying expensive cars, followed by eating out and taking holidays overseas.

Among those aged 18-25, 72 per cent said parents should make sacrifices for their children, with people older than 65 the next most likely to support the idea, at 70 per cent.

The results showed 60 per cent of men and 64 per cent of women backed sacrifice, and that the views were consistent across NSW, Victoria and Western Australia.

Ms Stoykov told The Saturday Telegraph parents should talk to their children about things such as school fees, deposits to buy a home and weddings.

Reader poll

Should parents cancel holidays and dining out to give their children a financial head-start?

View Results

 

Cheaper holidays such as camping domestically can help keep family costs down. Picture: iStock
Cheaper holidays such as camping domestically can help keep family costs down. Picture: iStock

 

"Make sure your kids understand you are sacrificing for them and don't take it for granted," said Ms Stoykov, who collated the research for her new book The Breakfast Club For 40-Somethings.

"So many people don't talk about money around the dinner table and that means their kids aren't financially literate," she said.

But parenting expert and father-of-six Justin Coulson said that he would be telling his children they must financially support themselves after they turn 18.

"If I can use an analogy, a baby doesn't learn to walk by being carried everywhere," he said.

Dr Coulson said all parents make sacrifices for their children but it was important for children to learn how to grow.

"I hear parents all the time say, 'I don't want children to go through what I went through,'" he said.

"My response is that if you don't give those children the same trials, they will never develop the capacity to grow."

Related Items

age of entitlement children holidays mollycoddling next generation parenting

Top Stories

    REVEALED: When Bundy's new emergency dept will open

    premium_icon REVEALED: When Bundy's new emergency dept will open

    Health BUNDABERG, the wait is nearly over for the opening of the region's second emergency department.

    • 18th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Police enter driveway lined with pot-plants

    premium_icon Police enter driveway lined with pot-plants

    Crime A total 234 marijuana plants were located

    • 18th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Princess's royal jewels on show in Bundaberg

    premium_icon Princess's royal jewels on show in Bundaberg

    Whats On Special piece of history in the Rum City

    • 18th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Pharmacy plans unveiled at IWC Bundaberg

    premium_icon Pharmacy plans unveiled at IWC Bundaberg

    News The pharmacy is set to open late this month

    • 18th Aug 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners