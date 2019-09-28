Designer’s dreams come true

Clothing designer Lennee Graham after her new collection was showcased at Brisbane’s Designer Q fashion event recently.

WHEN local fashion designer Lennee Graham was selected to present her new collection at Brisbane’s Designer Q event, she couldn’t believe it.

But anyone that has laid their eyes on the stunning Lennen Collective pieces will understand why.

From custom-dyed fabrics and hand-cut lace to ostrich feathers and statement bows, the pieces are almost too precious to wear.

“I didn’t really have a theme in mind as such … I started with one piece of fabric and it kind of just grew from there and the colours just came together really nicely,” Ms Graham said.

“But I had to be super resourceful and hand-dye because a lot of things were white.

“I purchased fabrics from the local Lifeline store and some of it was vintage, which was a real standout on the runway.”

Fashion shows often portray the glitz and glamour of the process, with the audience none the wiser, but behind the scenes of the runway it is nothing short of a frenzy.

In the lead-up to the event, the designer and mother worked tirelessly through sleepless nights and spread out the designs on her dining room table.

The night before the show, Ms Graham and her friends were shuffled around hotel rooms as power outages occurred while they frantically ironed the runway pieces.

Each design from this collection is a symbol of the hard work that goes into the making of each piece, designed from the soul, made from precise pattern-making and sewing skills.

The humble designer from Bundaberg said she had never felt the confidence to showcase her pieces. But the reaction of the show’s audience and positive feedback since speaks volumes.

“It was probably one of the most colourful collections on the runway and my girlfriends said when the models came out the whole room just lifted,” Ms Graham said.

“You’ve really got to keep pushing – there’s been so many hurdles that I’ve had to face and times where I just kept thinking ‘you’ve got to dig deep’.

“But I’ve realised people really do love my work.

“My friend turned to me backstage beforehand and just started crying, saying ‘you’ve done it, you’ve done it’ and I guess I just have to keep rolling with it and stop hiding.”

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2nGTHqK.