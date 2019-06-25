Designer label store goes into administration

Brisbane boutique clothing store Sallytrose has gone into administration. The two outelst are still operatin and offering a 50 per cent off sale. Pic: Sallyrose

A Brisbane multibrand designer label store has announced a 50 per cent off sale after calling in administrators yesterday.

Administrator Cor Cordis was appointed on Monday for Sallyrose which has a retail store in the CBD, as well as a Garden City outlet, and promoted itself as one of the first multibrand boutiques.

The boutique started in 2010 in the CBD and launched its website in 2015.

According to its website, it's database contains more than 10,000 customers and stocked more than 40 designer labels.

Sallyrose has two boutiques in Brisbane and at Garden City. Picture: Supplied

The designer labels included The Fifth Label, C/MEO Collective, Jaggar and Keepsake The Label.

Besides its clothing lines, Sallyrose also stocks shoes, homewares, jewellery, handbags, belts and sunglasses.

The stores were still trading on Tuesday and were continuing to offer a 50 per cent off final sale.

It's unclear how long the stores will remain open.

Administrator Cor Cordis has been contacted for comment.