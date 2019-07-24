Designer admits to killing Aussie fiancee in London

A GRAPHIC designer has admitted beating his Australian fiancee to death with a metal bar in London's Old Bailey court.

Roderick Deakin-White, 37, repeatedly struck Amy Parsons, 35, in their East London apartment on Thursday, April 25 this year.

He pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter at a hearing yesterday.

But prosecutors rejected Roderick Deakin-White's plea and have demanded the case go to trial in October.

Deakin-White attended court in person wearing a red T-shirt and dark tracksuit pants and had curly grey hair and a beard.

When asked of his plea to the count of murder, Deakin-White stood and replied: "Not guilty to murder, guilty to manslaughter."

Michael Bisgrove, barrister for the prosecution, said: "It is not acceptable for the prosecution, there is already a trial listed for October."

Deakin-White was warned that he would lose any discount for an early guilty plea if he later pleaded guilty to murder.

His defence counsel Ronnie Manek said Deakin-White was claiming a 'loss of control' and that the trial may raise issues of 'diminished responsibility'.

"The primary basis is loss of control, there's also some exploring into diminished responsibility," he said.

Ms Parsons' sister Eve attended court with supporters, but she declined to comment.

An earlier hearing at the Old Bailey was told the couple's relationship had 'deteriorated' and that Deakin-White struck Miss Parsons with a metal bar.

Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay told the earlier hearing: "It's apparent that in the days leading up to the death of Amy Parsons, who was the defendant's fiancee, their relationship had deteriorated considerably - something which the defendant was particularly upset, to put it in its most neutral manner.

"It's submitted there can be little doubt from the accounts the defendant has later given to others, including police officers, that on the night of April 25th he repeatedly struck his fiancee with a metal bar.

"Preliminary results of the post mortem showed she received a very large number of strokes with what appears likely to be severe force.

The murder happened at the couple's flat in Whitechapel, East London, in an up and coming area nearby trendy Shoreditch.

Deakin-White's defence team had been preparing psychiatric reports to be provided to the courts.

The couple had been together since 2010.

Mr Parsons, 35, had visited family in Australia in January, but had reportedly been returning to London to plan their wedding.

More than $30,000 was raised to help Ms Parsons family bring her body home to be buried with dignity.

"The Parsons family would like to thank everyone who donated for their amazing kindness and lovely and heartfelt words about our Amy," a message on the fundraising page said.

"We so appreciate the number of people who have donated. Family, friends, colleagues and anonymous donors, the Parsons family thank you all. It's so lovely to know how many people loved our Amy.

"The family will also be donating a significant sum to an intimate partner violence charity in Amy's name. We can't thank you enough for your kindness."

