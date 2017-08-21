Design your home in 3D

3D TECHNOLOGY: Design Direct owners Mat Sheppard and Tyson Lochwood offer clients a new way to picture their home design.

IMAGINE building your brand new home and being able to view the planning stages in 3D, without even leaving your chair.

One local business is offering this unique service and all it takes is a smartphone and some 3D glasses.

Design Direct can take you on a virtual tour of every part of your building through Virtual Reality Software.

Although the technology is not new, it is becoming increasingly popular in the design and building sector.

Design Direct co owner Mat Sheppard said the business had taken the concept to the next level by incorporating their 3D models into virtual buildings.

"We are constantly looking for new technology to make it easier for our clients to understand their design and plans,” he said.

"Through the use of Virtual Reality our clients can explore all areas of their building and are more informed and confident in what the final product will be.

"As far as we know, Design Direct is the only building design company in Queensland who is providing this service.

"We are really excited to be able to offer this to our clients and hope that people will take advantage of this cutting edge technology.”

Design Direct was established in 2009 by Mr Sheppard and Tyson Lochwood.

Over the years the duo have been making a name for themselves by designing unique personalised homes and viable commercial developments.

"We can provide a complete building design and project management service, including all consultancy services, for Development Approvals, Building Approvals and Construction. We can look after everything,” Mr Lochwood said.

Design Direct has recently rebranded the business and created a new website with a gallery of photographs to showcase the quality of their work.

Head over to www.designdirect.net.au to view what the team have to offer.

For more information, contact our Bundaberg office on 4154 3911 or info@designdirect.net.au.