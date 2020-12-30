DESIGN PHOTOS: Plan to extend beach hotel in two stages

CHANGE ON THE CARDS: A material change of use application for a hotel extension at 195 Esplanade, Woodgate has been lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council. The proposal is illustrated in plans by Design Direct.

Enjoying a beverage at the Woodgate Beach Hotel could look a little different should a recent development application get the green light.

A material change of use application for a hotel extension was lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council with plans to build two raised decks with roofs and establishing a roofed function area and bar on the first floor of the existing deck.

According to the proposal documents on PD Online, there would also be a storage area on the southern side of the upper deck with stairs and a lift joining the ground level to the raised decks and first floor of the hotel.

Mills Carter Hotels Pty Ltd is the applicant for this development application.

The proposal reads, the site is currently occupied by the Woodgate Beach Hotel Motel and there is a tourist park (caravan park) located at the rear of the hotel, 195 Esplanade, Woodgate.

Stage 1 would include semi-enclosing the existing upper deck and fitting out the interior for an additional bar and kitchenette, storage area, and dining and seating area.

While Stage 2 is expected to involve two rectangular lower decks (3.6m x 14.6m) covered with waterproof shade sails.

"While the proposal would result in an increase to the built form and floor area of the existing Woodgate Hotel, the use of the hotel would not intensify," the proposal reads.

"The proposed extensions occur within an area of the development footprint already

utilised by the Hotel.

"Specifically, the proposal would assist in managing the current operations of the Hotel."

The proposed development is said to have the potential to decrease the impacts of the current operation of the hotel by formalising the lower entertainment area.

"The proposed extensions would provide a more contemporary and aesthetically pleasing built form exhibiting a high standard of architecture and urban design that would contribute positively to the streetscape," the proposal reads.