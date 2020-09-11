DESIGN PHOTOS: New aquatic centre plans revealed

A block of land near the Bundaberg Multiplex has been identified as the preferred site for the proposed Bundaberg Regional Aquatic Centre.

The plan for the centre includes a FINA-standard complex with a retractable roof, cafe and grassed spectator area.

In Stage 1, the pool itself is pegged to be a covered FINA standard, 10 lane, 50m heated swimming pool including a ramp and sling equitable access.

According to a council fact sheet, subsequent stages of the project will include additional indoor pools as well as fitness, teaching and therapy rooms, creating a facility able to offer comprehensive fitness and health services.

Stage 1 of the regional aquatic centre is estimated to cost $23.8 million and contribute $22.5 million to gross regional product - including $7.8 million directly, while the remainder is through flow-on benefits.

Economic modelling suggests the project will create 126 full-time equivalent jobs during construction.

MAKING A SPLASH: Concept plans for the proposed Bundaberg Regional Aquatic Centre revealed.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the project would deliver one of the most significant sports and recreation facilities in the region's recent history.

"It will provide year-round fitness, health and leisure activities, and has the ability to attract regional and state events," he said.

"We've listened to the community and want to ensure a smooth transition from the historic Anzac Park Pool to a new and improved aquatic centre.

"The riverside precinct will be opened up to create a vibrant community space which connects to the CBD."

Concept plans have also been released for the $19 million redevelopment of Anzac Park.

The project will create new recreational areas, a flexible outdoor event space and a memorial avenue commemorating the region's service personnel.

The fact sheet says the new 50m, heated competition pool at the Multiplex would support regional and state level events and training camps.

"Co-locating the Bundaberg Regional Aquatic Facility with the Bundaberg Multiplex, which includes a large modern conference centre and the Bundaberg PCYC, will leverage previous investment and create a defined, branded high performance-based precinct," the sheet states.

Council's Executive Director Strategic Projects and Economic Development, Ben Artup, said funding applications will be submitted to state and federal governments for both projects.

"These two exciting projects will leave a generational legacy through important social infrastructure," he said.

"The Anzac Park redevelopment will unlock the riverside precinct as community space for recreation and entertainment including a sound shell, water play feature and adventure playground.

"A new state-of-the-art regional aquatic centre near the Multiplex will provide a modern swimming facility for competitive events and deliver year-round health benefits."

Mr Artup said the Anzac tradition would continue to be integral at Anzac Park and the pool's heritage would be respected.

"It's important to note that Council will co-ordinate the closure of the old pool with the opening of the new aquatic centre to minimise disruption," he said.

"Timeframes for construction will depend on the success of funding applications."