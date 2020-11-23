DESIGN IMAGES: School’s multimillion-dollar plan approved

St Luke's Anglican School's multimillion-dollar master plan is gaining traction after getting the green light from the Bundaberg Regional Council.

The school's business manager David Reid said an approval notice from the council was received on October 20 for the 5 Stage Master Plan.

He said project costs for Stage 1 and 2 of the master plan would be about $13 million, while costs for future stages would be confirmed closer to when the architectural design for these projects would be completed.

The first stage of the master plan will incorporate a new performing arts and sports centre, including an enclosed, purpose-built centre to host cultural performances, sporting events and assemblies.

"In future years, a high-performance gym, cardio room, amenities and 21 century learning spaces will be added to this facility," he said.

"This project will enable students to experience a state of the art building in support of their cultural and sporting pursuits."

Mr Reid said the upper primary and lower primary precincts were next in line to be upgraded to ensure their learning environments supported 21st century learning.

They comprise of flexible learning environments, maximising the use of flexible furniture and collaborative spaces.

"The connection between internal learning environments and the Green Heart of the School via new natural external areas will be strengthened," he said.

"The final stage consists of a student wellness hub, cafe and staff administration area, which will give the school a true, central space and provide the opportunity to connect the Green Heart of the school, continuously from the Early Learning Centre to the Senior School, reinforcing the idea of one school community.

"These projects will help St Luke's Anglican School to keep abreast of the ever-changing demands to prepare our students for great futures."

Construction is due to start on the Performing Arts and Sports Centre (Stage 1) mid 2021, ready for use by the school in early 2022.

While construction on the Upper Primary Precinct (Stage 2) is due to start mid 2022, and be ready for use in early 2023.

Mr Reid said construction time frames for future stages would depend on a variety of factors.

For Mr Reid some of the key features of the master plan include Green Heart; community and culture; flexible learning; wellbeing and learning on display.

"Not all learning environments have four walls," he said.

"The central Green Heart has been highlighted by the school community as being integral to the identity, culture and learning context of the school.

"The Master Plan strengthens the Green Heart to become a Journey Path through the school, focusing on the request from students to create 'forests'; natural environments that staff and students can engage with, walk through, play in, sit in and relax in."

He said both staff and students expressed that community engagement and contribution was an integral part of St Luke's and that modern learning required a variety of different learning spaces.

"The Master Plan seeks to promote and reinforce community nodes and access within the school by providing facilities that harbour and enable collaboration between students, staff and the community …," Mr Reid said.

He said the plan also recognised that student, staff and community wellbeing was paramount to creating a nurturing learning environment.

"The Master Plan shifts the focus of the built environment back to the Green Heart of the School; a central natural environment that allows staff, students and the community to retreat, reflect, play, collaborate and learn simultaneously," Mr Reid said.

In order to honour past, present and future learning, the school intends to display student work, creating varying levels of transparency within the learning environments, and central areas for collaborative learning.

