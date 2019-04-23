Menu
HONOURING: Eugene Ghee will be riding in this year's Anzac Day parade in Gatton.
Descendants of Light Horse riders remember their ancestors

Ebony Graveur
by
23rd Apr 2019 11:23 AM | Updated: 12:08 PM

INDIGENOUS soldiers who fought in World War I as part of Queensland's 11th Light Horse Regiment will be remembered across two days.

Descendants of the soldiers will be on horseback at the Gatton and Helidon Anzac Day parades as well as at the Emu Gully Memorial on Wednesday at 10.30am.

Australian Light Horse Association state director Barry Rodgers said the association wanted to recognise the role Aboriginal troopers played in World War I.

"They were wounded and they won medals," Mr Rodgers said.

"They were brilliant horsemen and extremely good soldiers. There were well over 1000 of them that served and they didn't get much recognition."

Mr Rodgers said he wanted more people to be aware of the role indigenous people had played in World War I. Four riders, all direct descendants of Light Horseman who fought in World War I, will be involved in the Helidon and Gatton Anzac Day parades.

"There are three grandsons and one great-granddaughter," he said. Eugene Ghee will be riding in the parades.

He is the grandson of Trooper James Lingwoodock, who fought in the Queensland 11th Light Horse Regiment in World War I.

