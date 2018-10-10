I won’t travel to Sydney to see this graffiti

The Sydney Opera House promoting The Everest race on Tuesday night. Picture: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

THE barbarians are no longer at the gate. They have smashed it down.

Turning the iconic Sydney Opera House into an advertising hoarding for me represents the triumph of the vulgarians. And there are many of those in Sydney.

I was at the Opera House recently to see Evita the musical (not recommended) and to dine at Bennelong restaurant overlooking the harbour. (recommended).

I would not have bothered to make the journey to Sydney had I know the Opera House was to be plastered with commercial graffiti like that used to promote a race day.

Call me old fashioned but I think using iconic landmarks for a publicity stunt is like putting a scratch on a Tchaikovsky record or splashing red paint on the Mona Lisa.

If the horse race is good enough it will promote itself. Surely the racing industry does not need to draw breath from the nation's performing arts headquarters?

Protesters at The Sydney Opera House objecting to the iconic sails being used as an advertising billboard for the Everest Horse Racing event.

The Opera House chief who rightly objected to the promotion was bullied.

Regrettably, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian did not back her and has refused to rule out using the Opera House to promote other events.

Sydney thrives on tourism. Latest figures show Queenslander visitors pump more than $1 billion into the state every year.

Perhaps it is time for the rest of Australia to express its wrath by boycotting Sydney and holidaying elsewhere.