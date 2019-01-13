Derbies kick off comp in women's AFL Wide Bay

The Bombers celebrate. AFL Wide Bay Women's Grand Final: Hervey Bay Bombers v The Waves at Norm McLean Oval.

The Bombers celebrate. AFL Wide Bay Women's Grand Final: Hervey Bay Bombers v The Waves at Norm McLean Oval. Matthew McInerney

AUSSIE RULES: Friday night is all right to start the women's competition, according to AFL Wide Bay.

The AFL Wide Bay has finalised the women's draw, which will start next month.

The season was meant to start on February 2, as mentioned by the association in December, but it has been changed to February 1.

The Waves will host Bundaberg rivals Brothers Bulldogs in a Friday night clash at Frank Coulthard Oval to start the season.

"The Waves requested a move in the date with them involved in another event on February 2,” AFL Wide Bay president Anthony Stoddard said.

"All round one matches will be local derbies,” Stoddard said.

The Waves Eagles will be involved in the The Waves Subs Club race day at Bundaberg Race Club, which prompted the move.

Brothers is looking for its first win over The Waves after losing both matches last year.

The other round one matches have Hervey Bay hosting Bay Power and Maryborough facing Gympie, with both games on a Saturday.

The competition will be held over eight round robin rounds with sides to play each other once before three extra games are held.

The Waves and Brothers will play each other twice with both to face reigning premiers Hervey Bay twice as well.

Brothers Bulldogs will also face Maryborough twice with The Waves facing Gympie in two games.

Gympie will face Bay Power and Maryborough twice in the other double-up matches.

The finals will start on March 30 with second taking on third in a preliminary final at a venue to be determined.

The minor premier will then face the winner on April 6, with The Waves hosting the final in Bundaberg.

The final is one of 10 games to be held in the Rum City with Brothers hosting five games and The Waves hosting four.

Draw:

Round 1

February 1

The Waves v Brothers Bulldogs - 7pm - Frank Coulthard Oval

February 2

Gympie Cats v Maryborough Bears - 5pm - Ray Warren Oval

Hervey Bay Bombers v Bay Power - 5pm - Norm McLean Oval

Round 2

February 9

Bay Power v Gympie Cats - 3.30pm - Port City Park

Brothers Bulldogs v Hervey Bay Bombers - 4pm - Brothers Sports Complex

Maryborough Bears v The Waves - 5pm - Port City Park

Round 3

February 16

Bay Power v Brothers Bulldogs - 3.30pm - Norm McLean Oval

The Waves v Gympie Cats - 5pm - Frank Coulthard Oval

Hervey Bay Bombers v Maryborough Bears - 5pm - Norm McLean Oval

Round 4

February 23

Hervey Bay Bombers v The Waves - 5pm - Norm McLean Oval

Gympie Cats v Brothers Bulldogs - 5pm - Ray Warren Oval

Maryborough Bears v Bay Power - 5pm - Port City Park

Round 5

March 2

Brothers Bulldogs v Maryborough Bears - 4pm - Brothers Sports Complex

Gympie Cats v Hervey Bay Bombers - 5pm - Ray Warren Oval

The Waves v Bay Power - 5pm - Frank Coulthard Oval

Round 6

March 9

Brothers Bulldogs v The Waves - 4pm - Brothers Sports Complex

Maryborough Bears v Gympie Cats - 5pm - Port City Park

Bay Power v Hervey Bay Bombers - 5pm - Norm McLean Oval

Round 7

March 16

Brothers Bulldogs v Hervey Bay Bombers - 4pm - Brothers Sports Complex

The Waves v Gympie Cats - 5pm - Frank Coulthard Oval

Bay Power v Maryborough Bears - 5pm - Norm McLean Oval

Round 8

March 23

Maryborough Bears v Brothers Bulldogs - 5pm - Port City Park

Hervey Bay Bombers v The Waves - 5pm - Norm McLean Oval

Gympie Cats v Bay Power - 5pm - Ray Warren Oval

Preliminary final to be held on March 30 with the grand final to be held on April 6 at Frank Coulthard Oval.