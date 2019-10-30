Deputy Premier promises better communication on Paradise

DEPUTY Premier Jackie Trad said the government will be better at letting the community know about the issues of Paradise Dam, and the release of its water.

But at the same time she would not detail what was wrong with the dam except to say it involved “some issues identified by the dam engineer”.

“I’m not a dam engineer and I don’t want to try and communicate complex things that dam engineers are expert at,” she said, shortly after meeting with the Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

During the meeting the reduction of the dam’s spillway and the release of 105,000ML of water was raised by the chamber’s representatives.

“What I will say is Sunwater will be in the community this Friday, and have taken on board the comments from the chamber around addressing the concerns of the business community around water security going forward, the cost of actually getting water and the power costs associated with getting water but also in terms of community safety with the dam going forward,” Ms Trad said.

On Monday, water from the dam passed the Ben Anderson Barrage, which meant it was released to sea. 400ML of water would pass the barrage each day, according to Sunwater.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the Bundaberg Region needed answers and more detail as to why this was happening. “No proper explanation has been given,” he said.

His parliamentary e-petition seeking answers has had more than 2420 signatures.