Deputy Premier hands out the money for Bundaberg

ROLLING IN IT: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey with Deputy Premier Jackie Trad, Member for Gladstone Glen Butcher and Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson at Norville Swimming pool which will get a $1 million upgrade.

BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey said it was like the municipal band was playing in the rum city as Deputy Premier Jackie Trad announced more than $10 million in funding today.

"It's music to our ears,” Cr Dempsey said.

"It's like council won the lotto,” Cr Jason Bartels chipped in.

More than 114 projects all across the region were unveiled courtesy of the state's $10.71 million Work for Queensland grant.

Dog off-leash areas, renovations to a local pool, countless path and road improvements and park upgrades will be rolled out over the next 10 months.

Cr Dempsey said the council had seized the opportunity to undertake a number of minor projects that have been on the radar for many years.

"Each of the 10 divisional councillors nominated projects to be undertaken in their divisions with the balance of the funding being applied to projects across the region,” Cr Dempsey said.

"This has led to a massive number of projects being scheduled for completion by the end of November this year.”

Cr Dempsey said the money was a boon for ratepayers and meant the council could deliver projects to every corner of the region.

"I have been a strong advocate for dog off-leash areas and I am pleased this funding will allocate $148,500 towards the provision of these facilities at Daph Geddes Park, Nielson Park, North Bundaberg and at Mary Kinross Park.

"There is also plenty announced for the younger members of the community with covered play areas, a $306,000 'teen action area' in Avoca which caters to BMX, scooters and skateboards as well as a half basketball court at Elliott Heads.

"The $10.71 million will provide work for around nine months, but the reality is that we need more of this type of funding support to maintain the momentum we have established in the Bundaberg region both in an economic and employment sense.”