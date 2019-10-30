Deputy Premier denies favouritism for Labor held seats

THE Deputy Premier rejects the suggestion that the state government is playing favourites with Labor held seats such as Maryborough.

Jackie Trad said lack of favourtism was evident by meeting with the Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce yesterday.

"We know this is a regional economy and what is good for the region doesn't just happen in one town all the time.

"The benefits need to be shared right across the region, and that's an important focus going forward," Ms Trad said.

The State Government held a regional economic forum in Maryborough on Monday, and on the same day it announced six regional job committees, including one for Fraser Coast.

Burnett LNP MP Stephen Bennett said the region did not need more "talkfests". He said he was not informed about the forum until late last week.

"To see that we (Bundaberg) have again been bypassed is a disturbing and shameful trend we are continuing to see under this Labor Government," he said.

A Department of Employment, Small Business, Training and Skills Development spokeswoman said there would be more job committees announced, and Bundaberg would be among them.

"These new regional jobs committees will ensure we have the right people with the right skills for the specific jobs in the region.

"The six locations for the first six Regional Jobs Committees were chosen after a number of factors were taken into account including potential gaps in skills."