Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack at the IWC in Bundaberg.
Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack at the IWC in Bundaberg.
News

Deputy PM’s commitment towards Bundaberg

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
19th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack yesterday visited the region to follow up on several projects, including the progress of Macadamia Australia’s new facility and official opening of stage two of the IWC building.

Mr McCormack appeared alongside Hinkler MP Keith Pitt at both events, both of whom spoke on a number of issues, including the Hinkler Regional Deal and issues with Pacific Tug Group’s progress.

Despite the Queensland Government refusing to commit to the Hinkler Regional Deal without the inclusion of Maryborough, Mr McCormack said the federal government would provide funding for the region.

“We have provided considerable funding for projects in Bundaberg, in Hervey Bay and in Maryborough and we will continue to do that,” Mr McCormack said.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt and Deputy Premier Michael McCormack flank director of Macadamias Australia Janelle Gerry on a visit to inspect the progress of Macadamias Australia's new facility.
Hinkler MP Keith Pitt and Deputy Premier Michael McCormack flank director of Macadamias Australia Janelle Gerry on a visit to inspect the progress of Macadamias Australia's new facility.

Mr Pitt called on the Queensland Government to back the Pacific Tugs project at Bundaberg Port.

He said the federal government had extended $6m in funding, previously committed, to make the Pacific Tugs project happen.

“We announced $6 million in funding with Bundaberg Regional Council for that project over two years ago in August 2017,” Mr Pitt said.

He said the state’s failure to deliver the Pacific Tugs project was “politics at its worst”.

Pacific Tug Group CEO Chris Peters said Pacific Tugs was full steam ahead in its development.

“We have had a number of challenges and delays but have the continued support of local, state and federal bodies and are excited that Development Approval is expected in the very near future,” Mr Peters said.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey spoke on questions sent by the NewsMail to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s office.

“This kind of negativity from Bundaberg’s LNP members hurts the region’s economy and its port,” he said.

“Stephen Bennett was clearly pushing the LNP’s asset sales agenda this week when he criticised the port’s performance and now Nuclear Keith is puffing his chest up because the Deputy Prime Minister is in town.”

Read more on Pacifc Tugs here.

Read more on the IWC stage two opening here.

development funding infrastructure iwc keith pitt michael mccormack pacific tug projects stage two
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Pacific Tugs ‘full steam ahead’ despite delays

    premium_icon Pacific Tugs ‘full steam ahead’ despite delays

    News CEO of Pacific Tug Group Chris Peters and Transport Minister Mark Bailey have responded to comments made this morning by Hinkler MP Keith Pitt.

    ‘Dream fulfilled’ as second stage opens to public

    premium_icon ‘Dream fulfilled’ as second stage opens to public

    News “It was a dream that was birthed out of seven Aboriginal people that came together...

    Date rape drug runner learns fate

    premium_icon Date rape drug runner learns fate

    News A courier busted with $85,000 of ice and date rape drugs will remain behind bars...

    Who is Lisa Desmond? Health worker MP named in parliament

    premium_icon Who is Lisa Desmond? Health worker MP named in parliament

    News Burnett MP puts former council CEO in spotlight