Deputy PM’s commitment towards Bundaberg

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack at the IWC in Bundaberg.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack yesterday visited the region to follow up on several projects, including the progress of Macadamia Australia’s new facility and official opening of stage two of the IWC building.

Mr McCormack appeared alongside Hinkler MP Keith Pitt at both events, both of whom spoke on a number of issues, including the Hinkler Regional Deal and issues with Pacific Tug Group’s progress.

Despite the Queensland Government refusing to commit to the Hinkler Regional Deal without the inclusion of Maryborough, Mr McCormack said the federal government would provide funding for the region.

“We have provided considerable funding for projects in Bundaberg, in Hervey Bay and in Maryborough and we will continue to do that,” Mr McCormack said.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt and Deputy Premier Michael McCormack flank director of Macadamias Australia Janelle Gerry on a visit to inspect the progress of Macadamias Australia's new facility.

Mr Pitt called on the Queensland Government to back the Pacific Tugs project at Bundaberg Port.

He said the federal government had extended $6m in funding, previously committed, to make the Pacific Tugs project happen.

“We announced $6 million in funding with Bundaberg Regional Council for that project over two years ago in August 2017,” Mr Pitt said.

He said the state’s failure to deliver the Pacific Tugs project was “politics at its worst”.

Pacific Tug Group CEO Chris Peters said Pacific Tugs was full steam ahead in its development.

“We have had a number of challenges and delays but have the continued support of local, state and federal bodies and are excited that Development Approval is expected in the very near future,” Mr Peters said.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey spoke on questions sent by the NewsMail to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s office.

“This kind of negativity from Bundaberg’s LNP members hurts the region’s economy and its port,” he said.

“Stephen Bennett was clearly pushing the LNP’s asset sales agenda this week when he criticised the port’s performance and now Nuclear Keith is puffing his chest up because the Deputy Prime Minister is in town.”

