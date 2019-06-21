Deputy Mayor questions subdivision recommendation

Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor says he believes the property is not viable for agriculture.

Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor says he believes the property is not viable for agriculture. Matthew McInerney

THE application for a development permit to reconfigure a single lot into three raised several questions in the Bundaberg Regional Council's briefing meeting yesterday.

The council's development assessment manager Richard Jenner has recommended for the Bucca Rd, Bucca permit to be refused.

Mr Jenner made the recommendation at the meeting, highlighting several factors for councillors to consider including matters of state environmental significance, the lot sizes and the fragmentation of good agricultural land.

He said the land area of the site was currently 39.7ha and the proposed subdivision would see that property divided into three separate lots.

Being a rural subdivision that creates lots below 100ha in size, this proposal was impact assessable and went through a public notification process.

One submission was received.

Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor said the original lot size was already below the minimum lot size for that area and with regards to the substantial good agriculture he said the chances of clearing the vegetation on what, if approved, would be Lot 3 was "basically zero”.

"Consequently, if you look at the amount of agricultural land that could be cultivated within that block, I would suggest that it's non-viable to anyone to look at it from that point of view,” Cr Trevor said.

"If you look at the house that's already subdivided off, in the middle of the existing block and if you look at the surrounding countryside, there are numerous blocks within a 2km radius that I would class as non-agricultural and as residential already.

"And I fail to see how it's fragmenting good agricultural land when the vegetation precludes a lot of it being cleared. Now within that Lot 3 you can say that's all good ag land but what's the point of it being all that ag land if it's covered in trees you can never clear?

"So I think it's a bit of an oxymoron to say that you're protecting good agricultural land when you could never get to it because of the trees that are already existing on it and the other veg - just a comment.”

The matter will be considered further at the Bundaberg Regional Council's ordinary meeting on Tuesday at 10am.