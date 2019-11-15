Deputy Mayor: Evacuees in good spirits at refuge centre

Monica and David Mundt at the evacuation centre in Childers.

WHILE fires burn around the Woodgate/Walkers Point Road area, Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor said there had been a “wonderful” group of people who sought refuge in the Isis Cultural Centre playing cards and talking to one another.

As at 8am a bushfire is continuing to burn within containment lines near Woodgate Road and Woppis Road, and travelling towards Walkers Point Road, Woodgate.

Residents who have been evacuated from Walkers Point Road are still unable to return to Walkers Point. Woodgate Road is open to residents to return to Woodgate township under QPS control.

There is no access to Jarretts Road, Heidkes Road and Kinkuna Waters Estate due to the dangers in the burnt out area.

Cr Trevor said many of those within the evacuation centre sought comfort in the fact that they knew their homes were safe and it was a matter of the roads being unsafe to travel on.

He said last night a number of people took the opportunity to be escorted back by police while others left this morning.

With about 60–70 people through the evacuation centre throughout the past few days, Cr Trevor said the facility was working very well with plenty of people and authorities on hand.

He said on the first night, a few people just stayed in hotels.

Awaiting the latest update from Queensland Fire and Emergency Service authorities, Cr Trevor said everyone was very appreciative of the heroic efforts by firefighters and volunteers.

A smoke alert was issued by QFES this morning for residents and drivers in Burrum Heads, Torbanlea and Howard.

“It’s really smoky in your neck of the woods today due to fires burning at Woodgate,” a post read.

“Keep your windows and doors closed, and respiratory medication close by if you need it.

“Smoke may make it harder to see while driving, so drive with caution and to conditions, especially on the Bruce Highway.”

For residents who have already self-evacuated from Walkers Point Road or Woodgate and are unable to shelter with friends and family, an evacuation centre is open at the Isis Cultural Centre, 49 Churchill Street, Childers.