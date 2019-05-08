Depths of despair: Search for missing man enters day three

AS HOPES of finding Luke Howard alive rapidly fade, questions are now being asked what went wrong off the beach of Mudjimba on a calm and sunny Monday afternoon.

For the fit, active 35-year-old who had conquered triathlons, the swim of about km in calm seas with the help of south-easterly wind should have been easy, even without a life jacket.

But it now seems increasingly likely he didn't make it.

This morning, the scaled back rescue team will return to the beach at first light to scour the shoreline in hope.

The search continued for the missing fisherman at first light. Scenes from Mudjimba Beach. Friends and family hope. John McCutcheon

As the search and rescue enters its third day, authorities admit it's more likely to turn into a recovery mission.

Luke's family and friends kept a vigil on the beach all day yesterday and are likely to return again today.

Senior Constable Mark Vickers admitted police had "no idea" what happened during Luke's swim to shore, but added "it is certainly possible a shark is involved".

He said it was believed that the jetski had started taking on water and Luke had climbed off to investigate the cause.

"He was then unable to get back on to the jetski because it had become unstable," he said.

Snr Const Vickers said at one stage, Luke was being towed by the jetski before he had indicated that he was "becoming tired".

"When the jetski's arrived back at the beach, the operator discovered (Luke) was no longer with the jetski," he said.

"You expect to have a result straight away in the good conditions considering our resources.

"It is not likely he will be found but we will keep searching until all hope is lost."

Surf lifesaving service coordinator Jacob Thompson at Mudjimba Beach. John McCutcheon

Police have not ruled out sharks and local fisherman say bait balls in the water bring about a variety of marine life.

Commercial line fisher Michael Thompson said the area was alive with the whole food chain.

Frogmouth pilchard bait balls full of Omega three oils were attracting surface-feeding pelagics and just about every species of shark except great whites and makos.

Mr Thompson said fishers were reporting tigers, hammerheads and black-tip whaler sharks gorging on the bait balls as well as the tuna and mackerel they also attract.

"Without doubt there are sharks, and big ones in the mix," he said.

Mr Thompson this was the time of year as the water cooled and fish pushed up the east coast that sharks, bait fish and pelagics moved closer to the beach.

The search continued for the missing fisherman at first light. John McCutcheon

He said while tiger and bull sharks would bite at anything to see if it was edible, other species would be indifferent to anything other than the large supply at hand of their natural food.

Fellow line fisher Bill Gilliland said sharks were back in huge numbers off the Sunshine Coast.

"They are back way beyond anything we've seen," Mr Gilliland said.

"It's just gone crazy and they are big. That poor bugger who went missing yesterday."

Sunshine Coast Water Police senior constable Mark Muddiman says varying reports make it impossible to locate where Luke was last seen.

"All we know is that he was somewhere between Mudjimba Island, and the Twin Waters lifeguard tower," Snr Con Muddiman said.

"Where exactly he became unstuck is unsure. One report said they went to Mooloolaba, but he could have done a dogleg."

Yesterday's conditions were close to perfect, allowing for a multi-pronged rescue attempt, including drones, boat, helicopter and inflatable rafts.

Family and friends at the scene as the search goes on for Luke Howard. Warren Lynam

"Conditions are near perfect, one of the better days, there is no rocks offshore just at the island," he said.

"We have seen a fair bit of marine life. Dolphins, turtles, fish schools, but no sharks. I dare say they will be around though.

"We will keep doing what we are doing and hope for a good result.

"But the longer it goes on it's not looking good."

Police and surf rescue at Mudjimba Beach. Warren Lynam

Jetski specialists and Coast small business Fish Ski Australia could only give an educated guess to how the craft took on water.

Co-founder Shane Jordan said skis slow down considerable once they take on water.

"It's likely, without knowing exactly, that it took on water through a leaking hose somewhere on the ski, a hose clamp might have given way," Mr Jordan said.

"To get water inside the hull, water had to have come through the main entrance somehow. That's probably a 75 per cent likelihood.

"But I am only guessing. You'd have to inspect it properly."

Yesterday's search started off with delays for Surf Lifesaving Queensland employing its drone capabilities

Co-ordinator Jacob Thomson said restricted airspace directly near the Sunshine Coast Airport flight path made things difficult, but by 11am three of the high-tech eyes in the sky were airborne.

Family and friends stayed solemnly by the beach hoping their "superhero" did the impossible.