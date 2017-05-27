Depth of The Waves, Bulldogs to be tested in clash

MISSING: Brothers Bulldogs' Brennan Dempsey is out of today's match against The Waves.

BROTHERS Bulldogs coach Jason Baulch is confident they can cover the loss of key forward Brennan Dempsey when they take on The Waves.

The Bulldog is one of four players out today for the side as they look to extend their unbeaten run at the top in the QFA Wide Bay Sunshine Coast league.

Dempsey's loss is the biggest with the forward leading the competition's leading goal kicker.

He's scored 26 goals in six games, more than double the next best.

"He will be a loss for us," Bulldogs coach Jason Baulch said.

"We will have to kick the ball from further out for goal and take our chances.

"But I'm confident our tall timber in Braden Krebs and Tristan Taylor will help us out."

The Bulldogs are also wary of The Waves after there was only a one-point margin between the sides in their previous contest.

"They've been good for a decade," Baulch said.

"Not all of them are honeypot players who go for the ball, one commits and the rest wait ready to receive. We need to be at our best."

The Waves coach Michael Sommer Liverton was confident his side could do well despite missing a few players as well for the contest.

"We're pretty confident despite them being on the top of the ladder," he said.

"We need to get the ball out of the midfield first, take our chances, and kick a minimum of 12 goals to win."

Today's game and Brothers Sports Complex starts at 3pm.