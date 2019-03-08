'Depraved' father's abuse robs girls of their childhoods

A father sexually abused his daughter's friend over two-and-a-half years when she visited their home.

A father sexually abused his daughter's friend over two-and-a-half years when she visited their home. Choreograph

A FATHER'S "depraved, prolonged" sexual abuse of his daughter's friend came to light when he attempted to force another to watch adult movies and dance naked for him as "punishment".

The predator, now 49, was caught with about 36,000 child exploitation images and more than 90 videos.

Some included footage he had produced of his primary victim when she was aged from 10 to 12-years-old and while she was in his care visiting his daughter at their home.

The man, who cannot be named to protect his two victims, was aged from 44 to 47 at the time and pleaded guilty to five charges in December last year.

He was sentenced in the Maroochydore District Court yesterday to terms of imprisonment for offending against his primary victim, which included indecent treatment of a child under 16, maintaining an unlawful relationship with a child, making child exploitation material and possessing child exploitation material.

He also pleaded guilty to the attempted indecent treatment of a child under 16, which related to the second victim who he tried to "punish" with "chores" of dancing naked and watching explicit films after she ran into "minor trouble" while at his home.

The girl rebuffed him, left his home and told her mother which set off the investigation which uncovered the extent and duration of his crimes.

Judge Glen Cash QC spared the court the "true depravity" of the Sunshine Coast man's offences for the sake of the victims and their families.

But the court heard videos showed 23 separate incidents that constituted their own indecent treatment of his primary victim, which included touching her on her clothes, skin, breasts and genitals in a sexual way.

The court heard there were dozens of occasions he used his fingers and objects to penetrate the girl, and his genitals had come into contact with hers.

When the girl stopped coming to his house frequently, and the "sexual relationship ended", he provided her an old phone for which he was to be paid $100 and expected she would do "chores of a similar nature" to his other victim.

The court heard the girl's mother did not know the full extent of what had happened to her daughter until yesterday's court date.

Her daughter's victim impact statement was not read aloud, but Judge Cash said it was "powerful and understated".

He said it told of the girl's difficulties talking to her mother about personal matters, losing her childhood best friend (the defendant's daughter) and spoke of her "inability to express her emotions now because of what you did to her".

"No sentence... will allow your victims to live their childhoods over again absent of your depravity," Judge Cash said in sentencing the defendant.

Judge Cash said following his arrest in June 2017, the defendant told police his "nonsensical and offensive idea that (the victim) was not only willing, but often initiated the contact".

The court heard police could access about 22,000 images and videos in the defendant's possession, that they "increased in seriousness" and included penetrative acts, sadism, bestialities, stories and virtual or animated pictures.

The court heard the man had been married for 10 years before he lived in an "alcoholic haze" following the relationship breakdown and a workplace injury.

Through his counsel, the defendant expressed remorse in court for his offending.

But following his arrest in June 2017, the man showed a "clear lack of insight" and a "minimisation of the conduct".

The defendant had lived in Australia for 30 years, and will almost certainly be deported to New Zealand upon his release from prison.

Judge Cash handed a head sentence of eight years' imprisonment for maintaining an unlawful relationship with a child under 16.

The man also received concurrent two-year sentences, a three year sentence and a six-month sentence.

He is to serve one third including the 608 days in custody since his arrest, before he is eligible for parole on February 26, 2020.