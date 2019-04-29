Deplorable: Govt needs to act on Bundy's $13m SPER debt

MEMBER for Bundaberg David Batt is calling on the Queensland Government to pursue monies owed from outstanding SPER debts.

SPER debts can originate from infringement notices, offender levies, court orders and offender debt recovery orders.

At present, 7037 Bundaberg residents owe the Queensland Government $13.35million.

Mr Batt said the government should be holding debtors accountable.

"Bundaberg's figures are deplorable, with 7037 people currently owing money on 42,040 debts,” he said.

"These debts aren't one off, on average, each debtor in Bundaberg owes money on six separate debts, that's a shocking figure.

"Queensland Labor is sitting on their hands, with unpaid SPER debt having climbed to over $1.2 billion under the Palaszczuk Labor Government.

"It was disturbing when it was revealed in November last year that a single SPER debtor owes more than $4.5 million.

"To see those who owe thousands have no consequences whatsoever is extremely frustrating for the countless residents who do the right thing and pay their bills.

"There is no excuse for ignoring these debts, of course, many may be struggling to make ends meet, but there are various ways to make payments over prolonged periods of time.

"Further action is required to ensure this money is repaid and the LNP will continue to fight for transparency.”