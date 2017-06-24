Depleted sides set to face off

FOOTBALL: A crucial Wide Bay League game could not have come at a worse time for Brothers Aston Villa and Bingera.

Both sides will face each other in a top three battle at Martens Oval in what shapes up to be a survival of the fittest.

After a mid-week NewsMail Cup match each, both sides will be missing almost half of their first team regulars.

"We'll have three to four out but be boosted by the return of Jaryd Bennier,” Villa coach Glen Sparozvich said.

"We'll be pleased with the side going out though and I'm confident of our depth.”

Sparozvich said the focus for the side was to improve on its man marking and time allowed on the ball by the opposition.

For Bingera the situation is a little bit more critical, despite winning through to the NewsMail Cup final.

"We could have up to six out this week, including myself with a knee injury,” coach Brett Kitching said.

"We hope our other players can step up and thankfully our second division side has the bye.”

The two sides will play each other at 6pm tonight.