SAVE THE BIRDS: Black Throat Finches are facing endangerment in Queensland and researchers are concerned the new ADANI mine will only worsen the situation.
Environment

BREAKING: Adani Finch management plan approved

by MADURA MCCORMACK
31st May 2019 9:52 AM | Updated: 10:41 AM
THE Queensland Government has approved Adani's black-throated finch management protection plan, bringing the project one step closer to sign-off.

The Department of Environment and Science made its final decision on the mining giant's black-throated finch management plan after a sensational intervention by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk last week.

Last Friday Ms Palaszczuk announced she had given her government three weeks to make a decision on Adani's two outstanding environmental plans: one today and the groundwater management plan by June 13.

 

 

A spokesman for the Department of Environment and Science said all was in order in accordance with the timeline.

Adani's black-throated finch management plan was rejected by the department on May 2 because it "did not meet requirements".

Further rolling deadlines from June to September are set for leases and licences, allowing rail construction and operation, a workers' camp and airport and the finalisation of a royalties deal.

