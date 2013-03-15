29°
Department sends location of hiding children to violent dad

by Jessica Marszalek & Kate Kyriacou, The Courier-Mail

A WOMAN has been forced to flee for her life a second time after a major bungle saw the Child Safety Department give her dangerous former partner her and her children's secret whereabouts.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, escaped the violent relationship in January, spending three days in a Bundaberg hospital for multiple fractures as her ex went on the run with two of their three sons for a week, aided by his family.

The man, who also cannot be named, is now in jail on remand as he awaits trial on 16 charges including three counts each of deprivation of liberty and torture, five counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, and strangulation.

Eleven days ago, he was sent paperwork by the Child Safety Department thrice naming the school the children attend, the name and organisation of their coun­sellor, and the local sports they play.

