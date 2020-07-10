Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dentist Peter Agnew arrives at Brisbane Court in relation to sexual assault charges this morning. Picture: Sarah Marshall
Dentist Peter Agnew arrives at Brisbane Court in relation to sexual assault charges this morning. Picture: Sarah Marshall
Crime

Dentist found guilty of raping nurse 40 years on

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley
10th Jul 2020 11:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who was raped by a Brisbane dentist 40 years ago has said outside court that people need to know "they will be accountable no matter how long it takes".

Retired dentist Peter James Agnew, 67, was found guilty of rape and indecent assault in Brisbane District Court this morning for the crimes he committed against a young dental nurse at his Stafford clinic in 1980.

Judge Deborah Richards found Agnew guilty after a three-day trial in June.

After the verdict was read, the woman was hugged by her sister and Agnew was lead away from the dock into custody.

He will be sentenced later this month.

The former nurse said outside court that it was "surreal" to hear the verdict this morning.

"It's been long and hard," she said.

"In a workplace you expect that you can be protected. It's such a violation of duty of care and it's just been a nightmare, the whole thing.

"Nothing changes if nothing changes and people have to know they will be held accountable no matter how long ago it was.

Her sister said: "It's over now".

Originally published as Dentist found guilty of raping nurse 40 years on

More Stories

Show More
court crime dentist editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundaberg man loses life after tragedy at fuel station

        premium_icon Bundaberg man loses life after tragedy at fuel station

        News The man was transported to Bundaberg Hospital but sadly passed away later that day.

        Your questions about our new format answered

        Your questions about our new format answered

        News Your questions about the new digital version answered

        Tributes flow: ‘Gazza was one of a kind’

        premium_icon Tributes flow: ‘Gazza was one of a kind’

        News Friends and family remember a genuine man who made a difference

        New HQ: Rebranding just the beginning for local business

        premium_icon New HQ: Rebranding just the beginning for local business

        News How this not-for-profit is streamlining its services to continue to support the...