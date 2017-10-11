Dental waiting list blowing up, says MP

TOOTH HURTS: LNP says Labor's dental policies are pushing up waitlists but the government is blaming Federal Government cuts.

BUNDABERG dental patients waiting between 12 months and two years for general dental care have almost doubled in the past year, according to the LNP.

LNP Bundaberg candidate David Batt launched a stinging rebuke of Labor's handling of Bundaberg's dental health system.

He said State Government figures showed the number of Bundaberg patients waiting for general dental care had shot up from 947 in August 2016 to 1647 patients in August 2017.

But Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson laid the blame at the feet of the Federal Government, claiming it had slashed dental care funding by 72% to $21.6 million

Cr Batt said Bundaberg residents deserved better from the State Government.

"The people of Bundaberg deserve first class, timely dental care, and it's about time this Labor Government treated regional Queenslanders with the respect we deserve.”

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Adrian Pennington confirmed there were no general care oral health patients waiting longer than the clinically recommended waiting time of up to two years.

"The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has consistently seen all general dental patients within the recommended two-year timeframe since mid-2014 despite ever escalating demand on our dental services,” Mr Pennington said.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said under the former LNP government, public dental wait lists were significantly slashed following the introduction of a voucher system giving eligible public dental patients the option to have procedures done by private dentists.

"What we were able to do under this model was deliver the best dental care for disadvantaged locals throughout the Bundaberg and Burnett, while reducing those lengthy waiting lists,” Mr Bennett said.

"It is my top priority to fight for the reintroduction of these dental vouchers to get people off these lengthy waiting lists.”

Health and Ambulance Services Minister Cameron Dick congratulated Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service's oral health team for treating more public dental patients in less time than ever before despite Commonwealth cuts putting enormous pressure on the system.

Mr Dick said Wide Bay had not escaped the cuts.

"This cut means that there will 4209 fewer public dental patients this year for the people of Wide Bay, with over $2.5 million ripped out of Commonwealth funding,” he said.

"These cuts are threatening the sustainability of our system, and I call upon Minister Hunt to reverse them, and restore appropriate funding to the provision of health services - starting with dental care.”

The NewsMail was unable to contact the Federal Government for comment as Mr Dick's response came late yesterday.

WBHHS figures showed 10,000 more oral health appointments were provided in 2016-17 than the previous year.

The oral health team delivered 89,000 dental appointments in 2016-17, equating to the local service exceeding its activity target by 9%.

Mr Dick said it was impressive considering that just four years ago, WBHHS had waits of up to 11 years for a general dental appointment.