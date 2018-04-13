Menu
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 13: Matty Denny of Australia competes during the Men's Discus final during athletics on day nine of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on April 13, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Commonwealth Games

Denny finishes fourth in discus, misses history

Matthew McInerney
by
13th Apr 2018 9:03 PM

One hundred and eight.

By itself, it is a three-digit number that means virtually nothing. To Allora boy Matthew Denny, it is the different between his best throw and history.

Denny's attempt to become the first man since 1938 to medal in the hammer throw and discus fell short by just 108cm.

After he won silver in the hammer throw on Sunday, Denny recorded 62.53m with his third discus throw to finish fourth.

Jamaica topped the podium, Fedrick Dacres' Games record-setting 68.2m well clear of countryman Traves Smikle's 63.98m.

Cypriot Apostolos Parellis was third (63.61m).

Fellow Australians Mitchell Cooper (60.40m) and Benn Harradine (59.92m) finished fifth and sixth respectively.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

