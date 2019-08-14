Dennis Sisters ready to rock the Gympie Muster

The Dennis Sisters, Briannah and Tiana Dennis are ready to rock at the Gympie Muster.

THE Dennis Sisters have found their own sound and they're ready to share it.

The Tewantin-based duo has spent the past 18 months working on the songs that will form their next EP and before it's ready for release early next year, they want to test it out at the Gympie Muster.

Sisters Tiana, 19, and Briannah, 20, began writing in their early teens and have been on the rise ever since their top 30 finalist spot on The X Factor in 2016.

"We've been in the studio at the moment recording with (producer) Andrew Cochrane, which is really exciting, Tiana told the Daily.

"We met him in Tamworth a couple of years ago and really clicked.

"Back then we were trying to find what we wanted to say and what it would sound like.

"We've been writing a bunch of people over the past 18 months with people including Brad Butcher and Caitlyn Shadbolt - a bunch of really cool people who had time for us.

"We really want to make sure we had the best songs moving forward and we're using the Muster as a test run."

Even though this will be their fourth Muster, it will be the sisters' first time playing a full hour-long set with a band comprised of Gympie fiddle player Aidan Patrick and Coast drummer Cody Costa.

"We entered the talent quest when we were 15 and 16 and we were pretty psyched to play the main stage," Briannah said.

"It's really given us those opportunities to grow and play songs to people and figure out what we want to say.

"This year we'll have the time to break down our songs and tell the stories behind them."

And which artists are they excited to see perform?

"The McClymonts of course," Tiana said. "We saw them at our first Muster and we were like 'If this is what country music is then we want to do that'.

"And Kasey Chambers is playing on the Friday night. We saw her a few years ago at the Muster and when we heard her play Pony with that bass line Briannah was like 'We have to play that' and it's been in the set list ever since.

"When we played the busking competition at Bluesfest (in April) there were so many women just shredding. We don't see that in the country scene enough. We need more of that."

The Dennis Sisters play the Gympie Muster on August 22 and 24. They also play The J Noosa on August 21 and the Horizon Festival in Maroochydore on September 1.