Denise snags the top prize at fishing classic

MAJOR WIN: Denise Lee takes home the 440 Renegade at the Bundaberg VMR Family Fishing Classic raffle.

"I CANNOT believe it!”

Winner of the VMR Bundaberg Family Fishing Classic major senior lucky draw prize, Denise Lee, said she was on her way out the gate when her number was called.

"It's amazing,” she said.

"I thought 'oh you won't win this'.

"I love fishing, I went out fishing twice with my neighbour today and caught a feed.”

Ms Lee wasn't the only Bundaberg resident going home with a smile from ear to ear.

With a record total of $94,000 worth of prizes, VMR's Graham Kingston said it was a fantastic weekend for everyone.

NEW BOAT: Chris and Cienna Evans win at the Bundaberg VMR Family Fishing Classic raffle. Paul Donaldson BUN250617VMR3

"This is the first year we've had three days of good weather,” Mr Kingston said.

"We've raised a lot of money for VMR which is fantastic, with the money we've raised from the last 11 years of classics we have been able to purchase a new boat.”

Despite the numbers being slightly down from last year's registration, 1099 adults and 382 juniors registered for the annual classic.

Mr Kingston said one third of the registrations were kids.

"We couldn't do this without all of our sponsors and the community,” he said.

PRIZE WINNER: Riley Barnes takes home a brand new Kayak at the Bundaberg VMR Family Fishing Classic raffle. Paul Donaldson BUN250617VMR2

Mr Kingston said while there would be a change in management next year, he is confident that the Volunteer Marine Rescue Family Fishing Classic 2018 would go ahead.

