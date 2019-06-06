Studio 10 host’s shock outburst

Denise Drysdale let rip at one of the world's most famous singers, calling her a "s**t" on live TV.

As Angela Bishop started presenting an entertainment story about Madonna on Studio 10, Drysdale made it clear she wasn't a fan of the Material Girl.

"I think she's a s**t," Drysdale said matter of factly at the top of the segment. "There we go, I've said it."

This was the panel’s reaction to Denise’s comment.

The other co-hosts sat there stunned as Drysdale tried to justify her comment: "There's things that she's done over the years when she was younger. Some video tapes, sex, lies and videotapes or something like that, absolutely disgusting."

(We assume Drysdale was referring to Madonna's 1992 book, Sex, which features softcore pornography and simulations of sexual acts).

Joe Hildebrand, who recently copped flak on social media for comments about violence against women, joked, "I'd just like to say a big thank you to Denise for taking the heat off me this week".

Drysdale backtracked a little suggesting she should have said "s**ttish" instead, but ultimately she made it clear she didn't regret making the comment.

"I don't care, you can do Instagram, you can put it on your bloody Facebook … I don't care," she said.

Madonna celebrating the release of her book, Sex in 1992. Picture: Allan Tannenbaum/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

This isn't the first time Drysdale has made headlines.

In 2018 she confirmed that she had thrown some brussels sprouts at her then Studio 10 co-host Ita Buttrose while filming a Christmas segment at the Grounds of Alexandria in Sydney.

"I was in a jovial mood," Drysdale explained to the Herald Sun. "The Christmas party was that night and I could not go, so I had a couple of glasses of champagne ­towards the end of the day and I threw the brussels sprout and I shouldn't have.

"I rang Ita for Christmas; we talk, we all get along. I did the wrong thing, it was totally my fault, I am sorry it happened," she said.

Ita Buttrose is the chair of the ABC. Picture: John Appleyard

Studio 10's former executive producer Rob McKnight opened up about the incident on his TV Blackbox podcast.

"There is something about all this that has really upset me," he said in August last year, according to TV Tonight. "I know the Brussels Sprouts incident is a joke to everyone.

"Ita Buttrose was assaulted at that shoot. It wasn't a Christmas party, it was a shoot, we were in a professional situation recording a Christmas video clip.

"Ita is horrified by this. She is embarrassed by it. She is a victim here and she has become the butt of jokes."