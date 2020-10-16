Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Matthew John Nilsen was denied bail when he appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court for an alleged attempted murder.
Matthew John Nilsen was denied bail when he appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court for an alleged attempted murder.
News

DENIED BAIL: Man allegedly tries to murder sister with knife

Geordi Offord
16th Oct 2020 4:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN is tonight behind bars after being refused bail for the alleged attempted murder of his own sister.

Matthew John Nilsen appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today via videolink from the Bundaberg Watch House.

He is facing three charges including attempt to murder, using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence and wilful damage as a domestic violence offence.

Bail was opposed by the prosecution.

Police allege Nilsen went to his sister's home and tried to force his way in through a gate.

It is alleged that during an altercation between Nilsen and his sister, she suffered scratches to her arm, caused by the knife he was carrying.

The court heard Nilsen was allegedly lunging over the fence at his sister for seven minutes.

The court heard there was a series of text messages which outlined Nilsen had wished he was successful.

Duty lawyer Matt Maloy told the court Nilsen suffered from mental health issues including bipolar, depression and schizophrenia.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Mr Maloy said the matter was one where there needed to be evidence that could show intent.

He submitted that if there was any real intent the victim would have more significant injuries.

Mr Maloy said there were other ways Nilsen could have entered the yard if he was going to manifest the intent.

He said Nilsen accepted a large portion of the evidence in relation to his actions, but had no intent to kill his sister.

"It is the case that the strength of the current charge, I would submit, is not strong. The strength of alternate charges, I would submit, is very strong," he said.

Mr Maloy said Nilsen was willing to abide by any bail conditions.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the submissions made by Mr Maloy and the objection to bail material.

Mr Moloney said the text messages Nilsen sent to his mother were "particularly concerning".

He said the allegations were serious.

Mr Moloney found Nilsen was an unacceptable risk of endangering the safety or welfare of the complainant and was of the view that he should remain in custody for his own protection.

Bail was refused and he was remanded in custody to appear in court again on December 17.

More Stories

buncirme buncourt bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DEVELOPMENT: Plans for resort style retirement village

        Premium Content DEVELOPMENT: Plans for resort style retirement village

        Business The over 50s “lifestyle resort” would include swimming pools, bowling green, tennis courts and a club house.

        Formals, aged care: More freedom as COVID restrictions ease

        Premium Content Formals, aged care: More freedom as COVID restrictions ease

        Education Students will now be able to dance at their school formals

        End of an era: Bundy’s last movie rental shuts up shop

        Premium Content End of an era: Bundy’s last movie rental shuts up shop

        News Business owners open up about the tough decision, their gratitude to customers and...

        Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.