DENIED BAIL: Man allegedly tries to murder sister with knife

A MAN is tonight behind bars after being refused bail for the alleged attempted murder of his own sister.

Matthew John Nilsen appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today via videolink from the Bundaberg Watch House.

He is facing three charges including attempt to murder, using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence and wilful damage as a domestic violence offence.

Bail was opposed by the prosecution.

Police allege Nilsen went to his sister's home and tried to force his way in through a gate.

It is alleged that during an altercation between Nilsen and his sister, she suffered scratches to her arm, caused by the knife he was carrying.

The court heard Nilsen was allegedly lunging over the fence at his sister for seven minutes.

The court heard there was a series of text messages which outlined Nilsen had wished he was successful.

Duty lawyer Matt Maloy told the court Nilsen suffered from mental health issues including bipolar, depression and schizophrenia.

Mr Maloy said the matter was one where there needed to be evidence that could show intent.

He submitted that if there was any real intent the victim would have more significant injuries.

Mr Maloy said there were other ways Nilsen could have entered the yard if he was going to manifest the intent.

He said Nilsen accepted a large portion of the evidence in relation to his actions, but had no intent to kill his sister.

"It is the case that the strength of the current charge, I would submit, is not strong. The strength of alternate charges, I would submit, is very strong," he said.

Mr Maloy said Nilsen was willing to abide by any bail conditions.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the submissions made by Mr Maloy and the objection to bail material.

Mr Moloney said the text messages Nilsen sent to his mother were "particularly concerning".

He said the allegations were serious.

Mr Moloney found Nilsen was an unacceptable risk of endangering the safety or welfare of the complainant and was of the view that he should remain in custody for his own protection.

Bail was refused and he was remanded in custody to appear in court again on December 17.