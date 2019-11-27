Dempsey’s personal view on potential coal mine for region

Mayor Jack Dempsey shared his personal view on the possibility of a coal mine in the region.

MAYOR Jack Dempsey has shared his personal views on the plausibility of a coal mine being established near Avondale and Winfield.

Western Australian organisation Fox Resources applied for a mineral development licence and are exploring the feasibility of establishing a coal mine in the Bundaberg region.

“My view is that intensive mining activity is not appropriate on prime agricultural land,” Cr Dempsey said.

“In that area there’s too much risk of potential conflict with agriculture and tourism.

“It’s not compatible with the Bundaberg region being the food bowl of Australia.

“I’m not opposed to mining in the right locations, indeed it’s an important driver of potential growth for the Port of Bundaberg.

“We need to get the balance right.

“These are my personal views and it hasn’t been discussed by council.

“Divisional representative Cr Jason Bartels is listening to the local community and raised his concerns with me.”

The proposal has not come without its opponents, with voices against the mine coming from local Fruit and Vegetable growers, as well as a Lock the Gate spokeswoman.

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers managing director Bree Grima said she was concerned how a coal mine would impact the region’s agricultural sector.

“The Wide Bay is the food bowl of Australia,” Ms Grima said.

“To think this could be jeopardised by a mining company is unconscionable and producers in the region won’t give up without a fight.”