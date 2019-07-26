Dempsey's nuclear response after letter from Minister

Mayor Jack Dempsey has called for a meeting with State Development Minister Cameron Dick.

Mayor Jack Dempsey has called for a meeting with State Development Minister Cameron Dick. TAHLIA STEHBENS

BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey has responded after State Planning Minister Cameron Dick wrote to him this week urging the region to steer clear of any nuclear push.

Mr Dick wrote that he was concerned about lobbying attempts from LNP politicians for an inquiry into nuclear power.

Hinkler MP has been a leading advocate for an inquiry.

Cr Demspey said he was yet to discuss the issue with fellow councillors.

"Yesterday (Wednesday) I received a letter, at the same time as local media, from Minister Dick in relation to industry development and energy,” he said.

"We have not yet had an opportunity to discuss this matter at an elected council level.

"However in the meantime, I will be writing to the minister and requesting a meeting to address some of the opportunities that he has identified for the Bundaberg Region in Queensland's pipeline of clean energy projects.

"I am seeking clarification on any commitment for future funding that would support the Bundaberg region's economy and boost jobs and growth.”

Mr Dick wrote to other coastal mayors as well, including in Gympie, Maryborough, and the Sunshine and Gold Coasts about the state's concerns.