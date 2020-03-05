Dempsey’s campaign promise for Kendall Flat sporting facility

Bundaberg mayoral candidate Jack Dempsey has made an election promise worth more than $1 million for a sporting facility in Kendall Flat. Pictured is Andrew McKay of Norths.

MAYORAL candidate Jack Dempsey has promised that Bundaberg’s ratepayers would contribute more than $1 million towards a new sporting facility at Kendall Flat if he was re-elected.

But the delivery of the proposed project depended on additional announcements from the State Government about its 10 year flood action plan, which had examined options including a flood levee for East Bundaberg.

“That action plan will virtually reduce the flooding in that particular area and will allow a multimillion-dollar facility to be placed in that area,” Cr Dempsey said.

“(It) will make this facility even better if the levee comes to fruition, which is why we have to ensure we get the proper planning in place.

“So we have to ensure that the State makes that announcement, so we can then actually plan.

“You’d have to be able to know what the state is putting in first.”

Mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn said it was “a bit of an empty promise” considering the amount of work Cricket Queensland and AFL Queensland had put into the proposal for more than two years.

“Kendall Flat has been going on for a while,” she said.

Mayoral candidate Kirt Anthony said the council needed to revaluate what its economic priorities were.

“What they are doing at the moment really isn’t healthy for anyone in this economy,” Mr Anthony said.

In April last year councillors voted to contribute $10,000 for consultation towards a masterplan of the site. AFLQ and Qld Cricket contributed $4000 each.

At the time, Bundaberg Cricket Association treasurer Shaun Rose said the project was “jointly driven” by the council and the three sporting clubs.

“Everyone is fully supportive of developing Kendalls into a flood proof, multi-use venue, which can be used by AFL in winter and cricket in summer,” he previously said.

“From a cricket angle it would result in Bundaberg having three grounds … which are capable of playing night games, which will help attract larger cricket carnivals and enable more games to be played over a shorter period.”