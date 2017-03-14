Dempsey rejects rumours he's looking for a new job

GOING NOWHERE: Jack Dempsey has ruled out a career change.

BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey has point-blank ruled out running for state parliament again.

Rumours that Mr Dempsey, the police minister in Campbell Newman's LNP government, has been seeking to be the party's candidate for the seat of Callide have been circulating in the region.

But the mayor told the NewsMail there was no truth to the suggestion, and he was more than happy with his current job.

Callide, which is based in the North Burnett and includes Gin Gin, is being vacated by Mr Newman's deputy, Jeff Seeney, who announced he's retiring.

The seat has already made headlines after One Nation candidate Elise Cottam was disendorsed for not paying a $2500 preselection fee to the party.

Mr Dempsey was elected the Member for Bundaberg at the 2006 election and was unseated by Labor's Leanne Donaldson at the 2015 election.

He romped home in the Bundaberg mayoral election in March last year with 71% of the vote.

The next state election is in 2018 but is expected to be called by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk later this year.