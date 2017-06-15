Dempsey, Pitt hop on board push for highway funding

CALL TO SAVE LIVES: Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien on the Bruce Hwy at the scene of a recent fatality.

BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey has joined mayors from Wide Bay in lobbying the federal government to complete a deadly section of the Bruce Hwy.

Known as Section D, the area of highway is south of Maryborough near Curra.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien will lead a delegation on Wednesday to meet Transport Minister Darren Chester to fast track the highway work to four lanes.

This follows Mr O'Brien's passionate speech to Parliament this week in which he also highlighted a spate of fatalities between Maryborough and Gympie.

Cr Dempsey will take part in the meeting, saying the upgrade of the Bruce Hwy was incredibly important to the Bundaberg region.

"Enhancing transport opportunities for the agricultural industry and ensuring efficient access through to the Port of Bundaberg is of critical importance. As is the safety of motorists,” Cr Dempsey said.

"That's why I'll be joining with other local mayors to impress upon federal Transport Minister Darren Chester the need to upgrade the Bruce Hwy as quickly as possible.

"We all understand that the upgrade will take a number of years to complete and that we will have to continue to look at how we'll develop better transport options.”

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt has spoken to Mr Chester about the upgrade, saying "it must be fast tracked”.

Mr Pitt said he supported the push to make the work a priority.

"Improvements to any stretch of the Bruce Highway mean better access for freight, more jobs and safer conditions for motorists who might be travelling for business or for recreation.”