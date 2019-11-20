Dempsey calls for public outing of person behind council poll

IT REMAINS a mystery who engaged ReachTEL to run a telephone survey about four councillors ahead of next year’s elections.

Bundaberg Regional Council, Mayor Jack Dempsey and councillors Helen Blackburn and Ross Sommerfeld all deny being behind the poll.

Cr Dempsey called on whoever commissioned the survey to come forward.

“I’m not associated in any way with this intrusive survey and don’t condone it,” he said.

“New electoral laws rightly require full disclosure and transparency (and) whoever commissioned this survey should be publicly identified.”

The survey asks questions about only about Crs Dempsey, Blackburn, Sommerfeld and Judy Peters.

Cr Peters has not responded to the NewsMail’s requests for comment.