Dempsey: Barnes needs to publicly apologise

MAYOR Jack Dempsey has called on councillor Greg Barnes to publicly apologise for his "unsubstantiated personal attack” at the council meeting in Gin Gin on Monday.

The mayor said Cr Barnes had "besmirched” his character and "mischievously” implied he was acting unethically.

"At no time prior to the meeting did he raise any concern with me about these false allegations,” Cr Dempsey said.

"I categorically deny Cr Barnes's allegations.”

Cr Dempsey (pictured right) said the document tabled by Cr Barnes to support his claim was an unapproved draft letter prepared by a council officer.

"It was substantially altered by me before being signed, placed on council letterhead and sent to the mayor of Nanning,” he said.

"The draft letter was dated April 10, 2017 and Cr Barnes obtained a copy on May 10, 2017.”

"Disappointingly, he chose to use the draft letter for a purpose that was not what he purported it to be for.

"I have referred that matter to the chief executive officer to investigate if there is any breach of (the) council's policies or the Local Government Act.”

Cr Dempsey said Cr Barnes was in possession of the signed letter to the mayor of Nanning when he tabled the draft letter.

He said Cr Barnes had formally requested the signed letter on January 27, 2018.

"On February 13, 2018, the chief executive officer provided him with a copy of the signed letter by email,” he said.

"That letter, dated April 19, 2017, was addressed to the mayor of Nanning and was signed by me on council letterhead.

"This strongly suggests that Cr Barnes (pictured left) would have known the draft letter was never sent - a question he could have clarified with me or the chief executive officer at any time after May 10, 2017.

"It also strongly suggests that Cr Barnes knew the letter he tabled at Gin Gin was only an unapproved draft.”

Cr Dempsey said that in addition to apologising, Cr Barnes had to explain why he misled the meeting.

"At Gin Gin I asked him, 'Have you any other letters pertaining to this particular matter that you are not providing today?'. Cr Barnes answered 'no' despite being in possession of the signed letter, dated April 19, 2017.

"I call on Cr Barnes to withdraw the false allegations he raised against me and issue a public apology.”

Cr Barnes responded to Cr Dempsey by stating he was not making a personal attack on the mayor, but making an obligated provision in line with the Local Government Act.

"I reject any suggestion that I besmirched the Mayor's character,” Cr Barnes said.

The Bargara divisional representative said he spoke with a staff member on April 10, 2017, with the mayor's authority for assistance in drafting a letter of introduction that he had been asked to provide.

It was at this time he was told he would be sent two examples of letters that had been sent from the mayor's office to provide guidance.

"I later received copies of the letters, including the one tabled at (Monday's) ordinary meeting,” he said.

"The letter came from the mayor's office and irrespective of whether it was actually sent or not, it was provided to me as a letter that had been sent. If this was not the letter that was sent, why was it provided to me to use as an example instead of the one that was?”

Cr Barnes said he was not aware the two letters were connected.

"The letters were sent nine days apart and to different people with a focus on different subjects. I never considered that there was any correlation between them,” he said.

"Based on the information available to me, I consider that I acted reasonably, transparently and in accordance with the legislation.”

The councillor said raising his concerns prior to the meeting could have been seen as an act of intimidation.

"If in fact the mayor is correct and the letter was never sent, then I naturally apologise for the position that he has been placed in by my need to comply with the legislation,” he said.

"My intent was and always has been, to perform my duty to the best of my ability and without fear nor favour to anyone.

"Notwithstanding this, I am still at a total loss as to why a member of staff would, of their own volition and without direction, include a statement to the deputy mayor of our sister city, openly stating that our mayor had a close friendship with the developer of the controversial Jewel esplanade project, and what would motivate that officer to make such an inclusion?”